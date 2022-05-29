First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FID stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $19.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.
