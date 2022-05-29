First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 112,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $39.18. 1,060,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

