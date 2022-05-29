First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.16. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $124.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
