First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 46.0% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DDIV stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.