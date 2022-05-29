First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

IFV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,890. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

