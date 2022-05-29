First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,266 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $11,311,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,733,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 297,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.