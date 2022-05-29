First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FSWA opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. First Sound Bank has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get First Sound Bank alerts:

First Sound Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, high net worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.