First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $249.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.58. First National Bank Alaska has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $274.00.
About First National Bank Alaska
