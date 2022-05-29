First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives C$15.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 3,560.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.53. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$9.46 and a one year high of C$22.73.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,248,200. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at C$518,375. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $260,525 and sold 247,569 shares worth $4,234,274.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

