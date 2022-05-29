First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

FFBC stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

