First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Short Interest Update

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FFMR remained flat at $$58.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. First Farmers Financial has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

