First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $97.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.57 million to $98.06 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $393.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $400.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $426.85 million, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,608. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

