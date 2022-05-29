FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.0500 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 792,941,778 coins and its circulating supply is 496,954,535 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

