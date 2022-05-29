Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $297.00

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 300.74 ($3.78). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.76), with a volume of 284,543 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 4.18 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.65. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.