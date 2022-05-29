FCA Corp TX Sells 15,447 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FCA Corp TX decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,258.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,238,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

