FCA Corp TX Purchases Shares of 4,000 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 3,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

NYSE:LEN opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

