FCA Corp TX Purchases New Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU Co. has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

