FCA Corp TX Invests $834,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $241.03 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.95.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

