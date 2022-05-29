FCA Corp TX Invests $667,000 in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $6,200,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

NSRGY stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.66.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

