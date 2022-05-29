FCA Corp TX Invests $261,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.29 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

