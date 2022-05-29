FCA Corp TX Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FCA Corp TX decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26.

