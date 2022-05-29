FCA Corp TX Acquires New Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.