Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

