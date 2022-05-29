Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $127,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $410.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

