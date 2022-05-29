Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Factom (FCT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $2,474.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Factom has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 111.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.94 or 0.08230093 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00509410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,334,812 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.