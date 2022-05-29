Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242,516 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Everi worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Everi by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

