Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Decreased by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,418,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,437 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for 5.7% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned 4.11% of Evergy worth $646,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Evergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $23,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Evergy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,625,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after purchasing an additional 310,433 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857 shares of company stock worth $188,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

