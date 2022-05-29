Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.95% of Everest Re Group worth $212,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

RE stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.