Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $214.05

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.05 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.71). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.67), with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £237.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. Eurocell’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Eurocell Company Profile (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

