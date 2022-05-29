ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Freshpet stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

