ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $73,004,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,903,000 after purchasing an additional 160,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $322.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.87 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.