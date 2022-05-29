ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 31,576 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,576 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $141,818,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 72.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 904,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 876,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,009.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 812,800 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

