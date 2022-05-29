ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,565 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $60,191.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $88.10 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

