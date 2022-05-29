ETF Managers Group LLC Has $998,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 998.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after buying an additional 103,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after buying an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI stock opened at $448.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

