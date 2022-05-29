ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,827,000 after buying an additional 66,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,639,000 after buying an additional 96,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,238,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,480,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

HRI opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

