ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 675,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in LKQ by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 685,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,157,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

