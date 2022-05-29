ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 941 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

NYSE:AVY opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.