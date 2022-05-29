ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $492.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.65 and a 200 day moving average of $600.17. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.70.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

