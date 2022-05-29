ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

RMBS stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,588.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.