Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment."

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Escalade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Escalade has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Escalade by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Escalade by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Escalade by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Escalade by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

