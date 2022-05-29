Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $78.13 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

