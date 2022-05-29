Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $44.13 Average PT from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

EQH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 1,926,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,298. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

