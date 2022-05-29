Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $206.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 1 year low of $185.76 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

