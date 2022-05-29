Equalizer Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $109,092.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 878.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.97 or 0.15629592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00502042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars.

