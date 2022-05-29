Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

ENV stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $342,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

