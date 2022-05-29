Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Entravision Communications worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

