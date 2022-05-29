Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$5.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$332.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.0798361 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

