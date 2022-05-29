Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $55.15 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Energi has a market capitalization of $55.15 million and $477,961.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00088971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00262396 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,331,689 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

