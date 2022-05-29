Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of DAVA opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endava by 37.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 113.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Endava by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

