Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,633,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,864 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

